|
|
KOHL ELEANOR M.
Age 93, of McCandless Township, passed peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 14th. Beloved wife of the late Raymond M. Kohl, Sr.; loving mother of seven children, Raymond (Barbara) Kohl, Jr., Patricia Liprando, Kathy (Tom) Molnar, Leigh Daly, Marlane Cully, Margie (Bill) Lowry and Kristina (Bill) Sandherr; cherished grandmother of 14; and eight great-grandchildren. Arrangements are under the direction of the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., where online condolences may be offered at www.brandtfuneralhome.com. Eleanor believed in the Power of Love. She raised a Village, her life was a prayer…
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019