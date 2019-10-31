|
LESSER-LUCAS ELEANOR M. (MILKO)
Of Munhall, on October 28, 2019, age 88. Daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kostelnik) Milko; beloved wife of the late Buddy Lesser and the late Francis Lucas; mother of David (Karen) Lesser, Denise Owens, Diane Resetar and Donald (Sheri) Lesser; sister of Francis Milko, Rose Marie Spirnak and the late Michael, Raymond, Paul, Joseph, Jerome, Steve, Bernard Milko and Anna Mae Vargo; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way and one great-great-grandchild on the way. Eleanor was a member of the Munhall Garden Club and she loved to line dance. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019