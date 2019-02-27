Home

Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
ELEANOR MARY YACKO

ELEANOR MARY YACKO Obituary
YACKO ELEANOR MARY

Of Penn Hills, formerly of Munhall and Homestead, passed away on February 25, 2019, age 88, at Manor Care of Monroeville. She was born on October 30, 1930, in Homestead and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Bires) Yacko. Eleanor was a longtime employee of Ashland Oil, Inc. in Pittsburgh and was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Munhall. In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her two brothers, John Fedorko and Albert Yacko; and five sisters, Helen Schreiner, Annie Tokey, Margaret Nedzinski, Mildred DiSilvestro and Mary Yacko. Eleanor is survived by her nephew, Robert (Christina) DiSilvestro of Jacksonville, FL; great-nephew, Mark (Lauren) DiSilvestro of Washingtonville, NY; great-nieces, Debra DiSilvestro of Monroeville, PA and Caryn (Jason) Raiford of Natrona Heights, PA, and John Martinko of Boardman, OH, whom she dearly loved. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, Munhall. She will be laid to rest next to her parents at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, 5100 Jane Street and 7th Avenue, West Mifflin, PA.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
