MURACA ELEANOR (LOWRY)

On April 20, 2019 Eleanor (Lowry) Muraca of Covina, California, formerly of Munhall, PA, lost her courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 24, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, and was the daughter of the late Eleanor (Nestler) and J.K.Lowry. She is survived by her children, Donald, of Covina, Janet (Mike) Pacelli, of Alta Loma, and Michael (Yvonne) of San Dimas; five grandchildren, David, Kelly, Lisa, James, and Zachary; four great-grandchildren Lana, Alexander, Emma and Eleanor; preceded in death by her husband, Fedele Muraca; and son, James Joseph; she was sister to Jackie Friedrich, of San Clemente, and Nancy (Don), of Boulder City, NV; she also leaves nieces, Donna, Nicole, and Heidi; nephews, James and Brandon; her aunts and uncles; along with numerous cousins. Eleanor was number one of 53 grandchildren. She was very fond of her family of many. She retired after 35 years at Inter Community Hospital. A member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. on May 7, 2019, at Oakdale Mortuary and Cemetery, Glendora,CA. A funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on May 8, 2019, at Oakdale Mortuary and Cemetery.