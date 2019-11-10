Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 95, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Washington, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Armand G. Franco. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, February 9, 1924 to Jacob and Bertha (Claus) Willis who preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Ralph (Karin), Armand (Charlene) and Mark (Janet) and  nine grandchildren, Ralph, Richard, Ryan, Andrew, Keith, Patrick, Joshua, Emily, and Adam. She is also survived by loving sisters, Matilda (Tootie) Pranis, Bertha Decco, and Louise Mullings. She was also blessed with numerous great-grandchildren. Eleanor was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was until failing health an active member of Thomas Presbyterian Church where a Memorial Service will be held November 30, 2019. Please direct any memorial donations to Thomas Presbyterian Church.  Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, Dormont, 412 531-4000. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
