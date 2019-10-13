Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR LEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR P. (PENCE) LEAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR P. (PENCE) LEAR Obituary
LEAR ELEANOR P. (PENCE)

Age 89, of Monroeville, passed away on October 4, 2019.  Beloved wife for 38 years of Jack Lear; loving mother of  Dale Chadwick, Janet Sapp, Scot Chadwick, and Carrie Carpenter; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Ida Mae Evans. She was preceded in death by parents, Martin and  Mable Pence. Services will be private.  Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org . www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now