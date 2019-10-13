|
LEAR ELEANOR P. (PENCE)
Age 89, of Monroeville, passed away on October 4, 2019. Beloved wife for 38 years of Jack Lear; loving mother of Dale Chadwick, Janet Sapp, Scot Chadwick, and Carrie Carpenter; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Ida Mae Evans. She was preceded in death by parents, Martin and Mable Pence. Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019