POPINSKI ELEANOR (VINSTEIN)

Age 88, of Ross Twp., formerly of Shaler Twp., passed away peacefully on Monday March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born July 9, 1930; daughter of the late Charles and Florentine Mueller Vistein. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Stanley Popinski. Eleanor was the loving mother of Janice Coffman (Popinski), Stan (Sandy) Popinski, Joyce Ann (John) Wills, Barry (Therese) Popinski, Joan Eleanor (Ken) Kryl, and Jayne Gaus (Popinski); grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 13. Eleanor was a member of St. Bonaventure in Glenshaw for 65 years, a member of Ladies of Charity, and she visited shut-ins for many years. She loved to bowl and play bingo. She was passionate about making rosaries for missionaries and local hospitals as well as for family and friends. Eleanor will be dearly missed by all who loved her. Visitation Thurs. 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Fri. 10 a.m. at the funeral home.