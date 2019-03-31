|
JOYCE ELEANOR R. "RED"
Of Brookline, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Wife of the late Robert E. "Switch" Joyce; beloved mother of Mary Kay (Raymond) Schiller; sister of Mary Kay Duffy, Carol Ann Spirnak, and the late John "Jackie" White; loving grandmother of Meghan (Carl), and Colleen (Ben); family and friends will be received at THE FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. 1065 Brookline Blvd., Pgh., 412-561-0380 TUESDAY ONLY 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 10 a.m. In the Church of the Resurrection. "Red" loved all things Irish, and was devoted to spending time with her many dear friends and family.
