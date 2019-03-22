|
TAHA-BLANNON ELEANOR "TEAMY"
Age 85, formerly of Homestead, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory; sister, Ayesha (Herman) Williams, Alieyyah Shareef; and a host of other friends and relatives too numerous to mention. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E 11th Avenue Homestead where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Interment at Monongahela Cemetery, North Braddock.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019