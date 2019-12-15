Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ELEANOR V. COLUCCIO

ELEANOR V. COLUCCIO Obituary
COLUCCIO ELEANOR V.

Age 82, of Shaler Twp., peacefully, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Coluccio Sr.; loving mother of Debbie Dischner, Daniel (Michelle), James, Denise Petracos, and Danielle (Jason) Hufnagel; proud grandmother of nine; dear sister of Verna, Elsie, Lorraine, Dave, Irene, and Millie; she was preceded in death by four siblings. Eleanor was a dedicated member of All Saints Church, Etna. Services and Internment will be held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
