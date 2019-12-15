|
|
COLUCCIO ELEANOR V.
Age 82, of Shaler Twp., peacefully, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Coluccio Sr.; loving mother of Debbie Dischner, Daniel (Michelle), James, Denise Petracos, and Danielle (Jason) Hufnagel; proud grandmother of nine; dear sister of Verna, Elsie, Lorraine, Dave, Irene, and Millie; she was preceded in death by four siblings. Eleanor was a dedicated member of All Saints Church, Etna. Services and Internment will be held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019