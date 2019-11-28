|
SENIC ELEANORA (DeVINCENT)
Of Hernando, FL, formerly of North Braddock, age 91, on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Senic; loving mother of Anthony Senic of Lebanon, PA, the late Marilyn Joschak and the late Patrick Senic (surviving wife, Sandy); dear grandmother of Ryan (Nicole) Joschak, Eric (Caitlin) Joschak, Jessica Joschak, Chelsea Senic, Elise (Ryan) Hill, Samantha (Colton) Sipe, Patrick and Alexis Senic; great-grandmother of Brooke and Natalie Joschak and Riley and Brayden Hill; sister of Dorothy Minehart of Slippery Rock and the late Rose Bozurich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Eleanora loved the warm weather and sunshine of Florida, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She also was an avid reader and loved to play Bingo. Friends welcome Friday from 4-8 p.m. PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC, 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of the Good Shepherd Parish on Saturday at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019