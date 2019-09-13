|
|
PUSKAR ELEANORE LOUISE (HUGHES)
Age 78, of Oakdale, on Thursday, September 11, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick S. Puskar; mother of Dorothy (Patrick) McFadden, Kathleen P. Uniatowski, Steven P. (Melissa) Puskar, Patrick J. (Maureen) Puskar and James R. Puskar; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister of Robert Hughes and Phyllis (late Cornell) Hood. Friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019