Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANORE PUSKAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANORE LOUISE (HUGHES) PUSKAR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANORE LOUISE (HUGHES) PUSKAR Obituary
PUSKAR ELEANORE LOUISE (HUGHES)

Age 78, of Oakdale, on Thursday, September 11, 2019. Wife of the late Patrick S. Puskar; mother of Dorothy (Patrick) McFadden, Kathleen P. Uniatowski, Steven P. (Melissa) Puskar, Patrick J. (Maureen) Puskar and James R. Puskar; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister of Robert Hughes and Phyllis (late Cornell) Hood. Friends are invited to call on Saturday, September 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANORE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now