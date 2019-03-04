NAPOLI ELEANORE ROSE

On Saturday, March 2, 2019, of McCandless Township, beloved wife of 65 years to the late William V. Napoli, passed away peacefully. Survived by her loving children, William A. (Helen) Napoli of Rochester, NY and Jane E. Napoli of McCandless Township; daughter-in-law, Karen Napoli of Plum; grandmother of Jake (Mary), Meghan, William N. and Benjamin Napoli; great-grandmother of Aoife. Eleanore was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Napoli; and sister Lorraine Sewald. Friends received Wednesday, 1-3 and 6-8 p.m., at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 10 a.m., in St. Alexis Catholic Church, followed by interment at Holy Savior Cemetery in Gibsonia. Eleanore was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always making family her priority. She excelled in many areas throughout her life. Eleanore was instrumental in developing and managing the Substitute Teacher Service Program for Northern area schools. She was an avid and accomplished Bridge player, and valedictorian of her Shaler High School graduating class of 1946. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Alexis Catholic Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.

www.simonsfuneralhome.com