PATITUCCI ELENA (COSTANZO)

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a brief illness. Elena was born on September 12, 1937 in San Pietro in Guarano, Italy to Luigi Costanzo and Erminia Spagnolo Costanzo. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Salvatore Patitucci; cherished children, Maria Patitucci of Mountain View, CA, Paula Laux (David) of West Deer Twp., and Tina Lechman (Adam) of Chagrin Falls, OH; She was a beloved Nonna to Christopher (Julie) and Martina Laux, Katarina and Zach Lechman, and Alessandro Valdevit. Preceded in death by her sister, Eugenia (Martino) Paese; brother, Gaetano (Mary) Costanzo; brother-in-law, Tommaso Sbarra; and adored niece, Erminia Costanzo. She is survived by her brother, Luigi (Barbara) Costanzo; and her sister-in-law, Maria Sbarra. A detail-oriented woman, Elena brought beauty and grace to everything and everyone she touched. Known for her delicious meals and being a gracious hostess to all, she embodied the very definition of wife, mother, Nonna, and friend to all who knew her. A longtime resident of Aspinwall, at only 16 years old, she emigrated without her parents from Italy in 1954. She graduated with honors from Aspinwall High School after only studying English for a brief period, and went on to The Pinkerton School. Elena then departed for Italy where she married Salvatore. Deciding she wanted to raise her family in the United States, she returned to Aspinwall. Elena then worked briefly as a secretary early in her marriage, and later at Ruth Young in Shadyside, where she brought her detail-oriented gifts to sewing. Her favorite job by far, was being an amazing Nonna to her five grandchildren. Very physically active until her brief illness, she amazed people with her youthful attitude and appearance, still doing Zumba at 81 and walking with her friends. She will be missed by many, including her 13 surviving nieces and nephews (6 of which reside in Italy), their spouses, and their children who fondly called her Zi-Zi. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7th, from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall, weddellajak.com, where a Parting Prayer will be held, Friday, 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church Aspinwall.