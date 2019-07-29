|
BELSTERLING ELFRIEDE
Age 78, of Mt. Lebanon on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Robert (Beth), Donald (Jeanine) and Ronald (Julie) Belsterling; sister of Dr. Clara Nosratti and the late Charlotte and Gisela; also 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Interment service Tuesday, at Jefferson Memorial Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Camp Sequanota, Jennerstown, PA 15547. Arrangements entrusted to WILLAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., (412-563-2800) www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019