William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Jefferson Memorial Park
Pleasant Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
ELFRIEDE BELSTERLING

ELFRIEDE BELSTERLING Obituary
BELSTERLING ELFRIEDE

Age 78, of Mt. Lebanon on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Robert (Beth), Donald (Jeanine) and Ronald (Julie) Belsterling; sister of Dr. Clara Nosratti and the late Charlotte and Gisela; also 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Interment service Tuesday, at Jefferson Memorial Park Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Camp Sequanota, Jennerstown, PA 15547. Arrangements entrusted to WILLAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., (412-563-2800) www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 29, 2019
