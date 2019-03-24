PLUSA ELIANE MARIE (LARCELET)

Age 97, of Besancon France, formerly of Beechview, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. Born in Chantraine France, she was the devoted daughter of the late Andre and Elvire (Royer) Larcelet; loving wife of the late Stanley J.; and mother of the late Stanley J. II. She is survived by sons, Harold (Lynn) of Whitehall Borough and Christopher (Janique); daughter, Francine; grandchildren, Amy and Elliot of Besancon; sister, Monique of Imperia, Italy; and nieces and nephews. Eliane was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Reine of Neufchateau, France. A funeral mass was held in Besancon and she will be interred in Beaufremont, France. A memorial mass will be offered at Saint Catherine of Siena Church in Beechview, on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the .