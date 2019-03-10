|
IRVIN ELINOR W. (WESTHEAD)
Of Ross Twp., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Wife of the late Daniel W. Irvin; loving mother of Barbara Irvin, Kathryn Seeds (David) and Daniel W. Irvin (Reneé); sister of the late Jack and David Westhead; proud grandmother of Sarah Seeds (Josh Thorne) and Matthew Seeds. Friends received on Monday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Services in St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tuesday, 11 a.m., EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Vincentian Home Memory Lane or Greater PA Chapter. To view an extended tribute or to make an online condolence, please go to:
www.devlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019