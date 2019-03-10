Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
ELINOR W. (WESTHEAD) IRVIN

IRVIN ELINOR W. (WESTHEAD)

Of Ross Twp., on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Wife of the late Daniel W. Irvin; loving mother of Barbara Irvin, Kathryn Seeds (David) and Daniel W. Irvin (Reneé); sister of the late Jack and David Westhead; proud grandmother of Sarah Seeds (Josh Thorne) and Matthew Seeds. Friends received on Monday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Services in St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, Tuesday, 11 a.m., EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Vincentian Home Memory Lane or Greater PA Chapter.  To view an extended tribute or to make an online condolence, please go to: 


www.devlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
