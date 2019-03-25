THOMAS ELINORE S.

"Just outside my wisdom are words that would answer everything." Joan Walsh Anglund.



Elinore Thomas passed away peacefully in the morning hours of Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 86. A native of Regent Square in Pittsburgh, she earned Bachelor and Master degrees at the University of Pittsburgh, studying English, journalism, and library science. After working for Business Week magazine and Pitt's Graduate School of Library and Information Science, she became an executive in public relations at the ALCOA headquarters, where she worked until retirement. With the early death of her husband, Robert H. Thomas Jr., Elinore devoted herself passionately to raising her two sons in Penn Hills. In retirement she cared for her parents and enjoyed reading, Scrabble, taking classes, attending Pittsburgh Symphony concerts, and traveling with family. She is preceded in death by sister, Stephanie Alexander; and brother, Richard Stone; and survived by brother, Philip Stone (of Sarasota, Florida); sons, Robert (of Zurich, Switzerland) and Gregory (of Hong Kong); and grandchildren, Elias, Selena, and Emma. Visitation begins at 2:00 p.m., with a service at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 31 at McCABE BROTHERS, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside. Interment private. Condolences may be left at:

www.mccabebrothers.com