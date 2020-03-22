Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
ELISABETH URSULA ANNA SMITH


1937 - 2020
ELISABETH URSULA ANNA SMITH Obituary
SMITH ELISABETH URSULA ANNA

On March 14, 2020, Elisabeth Ursula Anna Smith, 82, of McCandless Township, passed away peacefully. She was born in Germany on October 17, 1937. Survived by her loving children, Daniel W. (Sue) Smith, III, and Reverend Ursula (Curtis) Schreffler; sister of Rita Schmucker and the late Inge Bleecker and Trude Rehberger; grandmother of Austin, Leah, Shyla and Leslie Schreffler. Elisabeth was a longtime employee of the G. C. Murphy Co., and a volunteer at Passavant Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church of Highland, 311 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.  Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
