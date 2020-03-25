HENZLER ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
Age 57, of Beechview, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary Henzler; loving mother of Lauren Elizabeth (Jared) Cowan and Gary James (Dorian); proud grandmother to Mia; cherished daughter of the late Elizabeth "Libby" and Anthony "Tony" Szymanski; daughter-in-law of Jean and the late Chuck Henzler; sister of Tony (Cheryl) Szymanski, Tommy Szymanski, Terry Szymanski, Danny Szymanski, Cindy (Matt) Kaduck, Mike (June) Lamb, Mary Szymanski, and the late Joey Szymanski (Trenna); sister-in-law of Deb (Ed) Somple, the late Steve Henzler, Chuck (Cathy) Henzler, and Wayne Henzler; a devoted aunt and friend to many, including close family friend and best man, the late Bob Fascetti. We'll miss her witty sense of humor most of all. A memorial will be held for family and friends this summer at a date to be determined. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.