ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" HENZLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" HENZLER.
Service Information
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA
15226
(412)-343-1506
Obituary
Send Flowers

HENZLER ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"

Age 57, of Beechview, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary Henzler; loving mother of Lauren Elizabeth (Jared) Cowan and Gary James (Dorian); proud grandmother to Mia; cherished daughter of the late Elizabeth "Libby" and Anthony "Tony" Szymanski; daughter-in-law of Jean and the late Chuck Henzler; sister of Tony (Cheryl) Szymanski, Tommy Szymanski, Terry Szymanski, Danny Szymanski, Cindy (Matt) Kaduck, Mike (June) Lamb, Mary Szymanski, and the late Joey Szymanski (Trenna); sister-in-law of Deb (Ed) Somple, the late Steve Henzler, Chuck (Cathy) Henzler, and Wayne Henzler; a devoted aunt and friend to many, including close family friend and best man, the late Bob Fascetti. We'll miss her witty sense of humor most of all. A memorial will be held for family and friends this summer at a date to be determined. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC. 
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.