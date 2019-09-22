|
|
JONES DR. ELIZABETH A.
Age 78, of White Oak, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. Born in McKeesport, February 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Attorney T.C. and Helen Borland Jones, Jr. Professor emeritus at California University and professor of sociology at CCAC, she was a member and elder of Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church, past president and member of Altrusa, past president and member of McKeesport College Club, member of the McKeesport Heritage Center, and a graduate of American University. She is survived by her brother, James "Mac" McClintock (Josephine) Jones of N. Huntingdon; sister-in-law, Shirley Jones of Latrobe; nieces and nephews including Susan Jones Mullins of Grundy, VA; Cynthia Jones Osselborn of Hermine; James M. (Cindy) Jones of Springdale, OH; Harry M. (Renee) Jones, Jr. of Scottdale; Jennifer Jones (William) Seymour of Skokie, IL; T.C. (Patti) Jones III of Irwin; Timothy W. (Lisa) Jones of Cincinnati, OH; Elizabeth Jones (Donald) Cool of Waynesboro; Jeffery B. Jones of Montgomery, TX; and Wendy Jones (John) Wagnon of Hernando, MS, and was preceded in death by John Gregg Jones, Daniel W. Jones, Sr., and Elizabeth Joy Steban. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica McClure Archer and the Rev. Timothy W. Jones officiating. Interment will be in McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Coursin Street, McKeesport, PA 15132 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019