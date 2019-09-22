Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hunter Funeral Home McKeesport
1600 Coursin St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-664-4114
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. ELIZABETH A. JONES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. ELIZABETH A. JONES Obituary
JONES DR. ELIZABETH A.

Age 78, of White Oak, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. Born in McKeesport, February 7, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Attorney T.C. and Helen Borland Jones, Jr. Professor emeritus at California University and professor of sociology at CCAC, she was a member and elder of Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church, past president and member of Altrusa, past president and member of McKeesport College Club, member of the McKeesport Heritage Center, and a graduate of American University. She is survived by her brother, James "Mac" McClintock (Josephine) Jones of N. Huntingdon; sister-in-law, Shirley Jones of Latrobe; nieces and nephews including Susan Jones Mullins of Grundy, VA; Cynthia Jones Osselborn of Hermine; James M. (Cindy) Jones of Springdale, OH; Harry M. (Renee) Jones, Jr. of Scottdale; Jennifer Jones (William) Seymour of Skokie, IL; T.C. (Patti) Jones III of Irwin; Timothy W. (Lisa) Jones of Cincinnati, OH; Elizabeth Jones (Donald) Cool of Waynesboro; Jeffery B. Jones of Montgomery, TX; and Wendy Jones (John) Wagnon of Hernando, MS, and was preceded in death by John Gregg Jones, Daniel W. Jones, Sr., and Elizabeth Joy Steban. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Sampson's Mills Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jessica McClure Archer and the Rev. Timothy W. Jones officiating.  Interment will be in McKeesport and Versailles Cemetery. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1600 Coursin Street, McKeesport, PA  15132 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now