KLINE ELIZABETH A.

Age 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at her home in Huntersville, North Carolina. Liz was born on September 9, 1953 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to George and Jeanne (Brisbin) Kline. From an early age, her passion for performing and ease with people made her a quick friend and confidante to those who had the good fortune to meet her. She is known to many in her hometown as an actress of considerable talent who acted in and directed many productions at Comtra Theatre, the Red Barn Theatre, and the Kean Theatre at St. Barnabas, to name just a few. Liz was also a fighter, having survived three organ transplants as the result of childhood diabetes that also robbed her of much of her sight and mobility in later years. Despite this, she maintained a warmth and good humor that will be sorely missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her sister Priscilla Jacobson; brother-in-law Alan Jacobson; nephew, Josh Jacobson and his wife Adara Jacobson; as well as her many theatre friends in the Pittsburgh area. Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, May 4 from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cranberry, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Friends or to a nonprofit theatre of your choice. Online condolences at

