Age 98, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Wife of the late Max F. Kraft; beloved mother of Max J. Kraft of KY and Maxine Y. (John) Desanzo of AZ; sister of Patsy Larkin of TN; grandmother of Max John, Kimberly, Shannon, Jeremy, Brittney, and Julianne. Survived also by four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Family will receive visitors Thursday 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a prayer service and celebration of life Friday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019