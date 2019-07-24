Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'BRIEN'S
Cooper Aves., N.S.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
O'BRIEN'S
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH KRAFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. KRAFT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. KRAFT Obituary
KRAFT ELIZABETH A.

Age 98, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Wife of the late Max F. Kraft; beloved mother of Max J. Kraft of KY and Maxine Y. (John) Desanzo of AZ; sister of Patsy Larkin of TN; grandmother of Max John, Kimberly, Shannon, Jeremy, Brittney, and Julianne. Survived also by four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Family will receive visitors Thursday 3-7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a prayer service and celebration of life Friday at 10 a.m.


www.obriensfuneralhome.com    

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.