MARSHALL ELIZABETH A. "BETH" (MARINI)

Age 50, of Allison Park, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Allan Marshall, with whom she shared 22 years of marriage. Beth was born in Brighton, MA, the daughter of Francis V. and Ellen R. (Brown) Marini. She was raised in Quincy, MA, and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a B.S. in Biology. Her love of animals led her to a career in Marine Biology working at the New England Aquarium, the Tennessee Aquarium, Virginia Aquarium/Marine Science Center, and the Oceanario de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal. Her career allowed Beth the opportunity to travel extensively around the world, including visits to France, Spain, Italy, China, South Africa, the Amazon, Antarctica, and her husband's homeland of Australia. Beth also had an affinity and unique connection to horses, and she was an avid rider for many years. In addition to her adoring husband and devoted parents, Beth leaves two sons, Douglas and D'Arcy of Allison Park, two sisters, her twin, Mary Beth Bloom and her husband Kevin of Peabody, MA, and Kathleen Dupuis of Oldsmar FL, her nephews, Brian and Matthew Bloom, Connor and Ryan Dupuis, and her niece and goddaughter, Aliana Dupuis. Beth also leaves her mother-in-law, Anne (Mulvaney) Marshall, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who provided support in countless ways throughout her life - especially in her relentless fight against cancer. Relatives and friends will be received on Wednesday, from 2 to 6 p.m. at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street., Pittsburgh, PA. 15213. Funeral Thursday, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 310 Shady Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Guestbook at www.freyvogelfuneralhome.com . A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.