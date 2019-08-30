Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Merle Messenger; she is survived by family and friends.  From her days at Live Fish (later Benkovitz Seafoods) to her private accounting practice, Betty was devoted to her work, her clients, and most of all, her late husband.  A service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 12707 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 at 11 a.m.  Everyone please meet at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arden Courts of Monroeville are appreciated.  Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
