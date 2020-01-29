|
OUTLY ELIZABETH "BETTY" A. (BARNHART)
Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Barnhart) Outly, of Gibsonia, formerly of Northside, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the young age of 95. She was the loving mother of eight incredible children: Paulette Joyce (John), Marie Borelli, Paul J. Outly (Jan Haynes), David Outly (Judy), Kenneth Outly (Rose), Richard Outly (Laureen), Susan Porinchak (Richard) and Craig Outly; sister of Johnny Hart. In addition, Betty is survived by 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and sweetheart of 67 years, Paul R. Outly; daughters-in-law, Susan Outly and Tammy Outly; son-in-law, Michael Borelli; siblings, Marion Fitz, Richard Barnhart and Raymond Barnhart. Betty lived her life in such a way that defined the very essence of a "Matriarch." She was caring and kind - exuding compassion to every person with which she came in contact. Drawing from her deep-rooted faith, Betty was a pillar of strength to those who felt weak and weary - yet was always present to offer a heartfelt hug and gentle words. A shining example of what it means to love fiercely, Betty created a foundation for her family unique to that of most. Because of this love, the Outly name will forever be an exceptional and exclusive example of how precious and meaningful FAMILY is… today and always. Though she will be forever missed, the memories of Betty will be carried as treasures in the hearts of all that knew her, and the stories of her exceptional love will be passed on with each generation to come. Friends and family will be received from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, and Thursday, January 30, 2020, at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Catherine of Sweden Roman Catholic Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park. She will be laid to rest at Christ Our Redeemer (North Side Catholic) in Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020