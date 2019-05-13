|
|
SEIFERT ELIZABETH A. (BOXMAN)
Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed peacefully on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019; beloved wife of the late Charles W. Sr.; loving mother of Charles W. Jr. (Rosemary), Valerie S. Donovan, Mark A. (Teresa) and Michele S. Haggerty (Jeff); grandmother of Victoria Amador (Michael), Sean Peck (Molly), Gary Dawson, Jr., Matthew Seifert (Melissa), Ryan Peck, Eric Dawson, Michael Seifert, Jessica Seifert, Rebecca Seifert and Emalee Dawson; great-grandmother of Mckenzee Dawson, Jacob Amador, Nathan Amador, Lukas Rector, Peyton Seifert and Adeline Peck. She was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters. Betty was a member of a number of social clubs including her bowling group, knitting group and also served as a Lady of Charity. She will be greatly missed by friends and family. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Louise deMarillac Church. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019