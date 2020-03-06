Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELIZABETH A. STEPHENS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEPHENS ELIZABETH A.

STEPHENS ELIZABETH A. Elizabeth Stephens left her earthly body behind on February 29, 2020. A sunset of apricot and lavender illuminated her exit, indicative of the vibrancy she emanated. Her fervent love of God permeated her entire being. The overflow of her heart exuded a wild spirit rooted in empathy and intentionality. Elizabeth was born in White Plains, New York on February 14, 1959, a daughter of Mary Ann Tomlinson Grimes and John Francis Stephens. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs. At the age of twenty, she spent extensive time in West Africa and Thailand, where her eyes were opened to systems of oppression. For the rest of her career, she leveraged her privilege to support and protect the dignity of all persons. She was a Peace Corps volunteer in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where she developed lifelong kinships. Her graduate studies positioned her to manage resources overseas for over a decade. She lived in Peru, Bolivia, and Guatemala with her former husband, Mark Visnic. There, she worked to support indigenous communities subjugated under colonial structures. When she returned to the United States, her passion for reimagining a disenfranchising system was channeled through strengthening local nonprofits. She served on two nonprofit boards. One worked to raise skills and access to real estate in gentrifying neighborhoods. The other revitalized blighted urban land and installed watershed management infrastructure. She lived in the North Side of Pittsburgh, a neighborhood characterized as economically, socially, culturally, and racially diverse. There, she worked alongside her neighbors to bring about social justice. Her greatest joy in life was motherhood. With her son, Luke Stephens Visnic, she shared a relationship of unmatched loyalty and compassion. With her daughter, Olivia Elizabeth Visnic, she established a life partnership that allowed love to transcend the corporeal realm. They are one. Elizabeth has a vast community of loved ones still on Earth, including her three sisters, Virginia Baker, Marilyn Edwards, and Louise Cain. She is joyously joining her younger sister, Suzanne Lessler. Elizabeth's beautiful brown eyes are no longer limited to the confines of temporalities, but her essence continues to radiate. You can feel her in the ocean waves, summer thunderstorms, and snowy forests. You can join her while dancing to Joni Mitchell, running hundreds of miles, laughing with sweet friends, and singing praises to the stars. Please join us in celebrating Elizabeth Stephens on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Orchard Hill in the Strip District. It is located at 1620 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. There will be parking at 13th and Smallman and 21st and Smallman. All are welcome at the reception to follow at Elizabeth's house. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to Omicelo Cares at https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/112574644767835624/charity/1501288.



Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020

