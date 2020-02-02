|
WALLICK ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
Formerly of North Braddock, most recently of Fox Chapel, age 74, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 36 years, Lewis Wallick, and her parents, Bill and Sophie Mizla. Loving sister of Adelaide (late John) Wagasky of Plum and the late William Mizla (late Diane) Mizla, Jr. Betty is survived by nieces and nephews, Ian Wagasky, Dike Igboemeka, Kimberly (Bob) Hester, Melissa Mizla, Christine (Dirk) Ysassi, Liz Geiser and Elijah. She was also preceded in death by her niece, Michelle Mizla and her nephew, William Mizla, Jr. Betty is too survived by great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and a great-great-nephew. For 37 years until retirement, Betty was a unit clerk at UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Montefiore. She loved to travel and take care of her pets. Friends are welcome from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350 where a Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made for the medical care of Maelynn Tribendis. Donations may be sent to Maelynn Tribendis c/o Kaitlynn Tribendis, 521 Regency Dr., Pgh.,PA 15239.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020