With her family by her side on Sunday, April 7, 2019, Elizabeth A., age 53, of Burgettstown. Beloved wife of Stanley M. Wojtaszek III; loving mother of Krystal, Heather and the late Samantha Wojtaszek; special "Studda" of Zoe; dear daughter of Barbara and the late Anthony Mozick; sister of Anthony (Dixie) and Michael (Jill) Mozick and Barbara (Michael) Smelko. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER - STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service in Church of the Nativity, 33 Alice St., Crafton on Thursday at 11 a.m. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
