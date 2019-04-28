AMATO ELIZABETH (BETTY BURDELL)

Formerly of East McKeesport, age 93, fell asleep in the Lord's arms on Friday, April 26, 2019. Betty will be reunited with her late husband, Frank "Sonny" Amato; her son, Frank; her parents, Fred and Catherine Burdell; her brother, Fred Burdell, Jr.; and her grandson, James Amato. Betty is survived by her loving son, Fred (Carol) Amato; her grandchildren, Frank (Bridget), Gabe (Jasmine) and Tara; many great-grandchildren; her cherished niece, Nina (Carmen) Vecchio; and many more nieces and nephews. Betty enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. She deeply and dearly loved her family. Friends are welcome on Sunday, April 28, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC. Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350 where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 12 noon. Betty will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Betty's family offers deep gratitude and special thanks to the staff and nurses of Concordia in Monroeville who were wonderful to Betty while she was in their care.