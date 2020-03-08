BAKER ELIZABETH ANN (LANGER)
Age 83, of Franklin Park, on Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife for 40 years of the late Robert W. Baker. Dear mother of Kim (Thomas) Beals and Debbie (Jim) Pingpank. Grand Muffy of Meghan (Greg) Romano, Danny (Jenna Valenza) Crawford, Abby, Jack and Cate Pingpank. Great-grand Muffy of Michael, Leah and Grace Romano. Sister of Carolyn (Kemper) Sullivan and aunt of Erin (Richard) Sorzano. Memorial service to be held on March 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. in Sherwood Oaks, (Auditorium) 100 Norman Drive, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, Rev. John Guest officiating. Ann loved to travel, play golf, and spending time entertaining family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her name to the Sherwood Oaks Memorial Fund, 100 Norman Drive, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com