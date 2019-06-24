HERBERT SISTER ELIZABETH ANN

On June 22, 2019, Sister Elizabeth Ann Herbert (Sister Mary Robert), a Pittsburgh Sister of Mercy for 66 years, died at Passavant Hospital. Born in Wilmerding, PA, she was 90 years old. Daughter of John J. and Marie (Turk) Herbert, Sister Elizabeth Ann entered the Sisters of Mercy from St. Aloysius Parish in Wilmerding, PA in 1953 and made final vows in 1959. She received a degree in Education from Slippery Rock University and a MA from the University of Pittsburgh. Sister Elizabeth Ann taught in various area Catholic schools including St. Regis, St. Xavier Academy, Latrobe, St. Paul Orphanage and St. Clare elementary school. She served as principal at St. Agnes Elementary School from 1966 to retirement in 2002. Totally dedicated to education and her students, Sister Elizabeth Ann received the Manifesting the Kingdom Award from the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 2003. She collaborated in starting the Extra Mile Foundation which provides Catholic education for inner city youth. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, James J. Herbert; and sister, Kathleen Congdon; Sister Elizabeth Ann is survived by a sister, Lois Mason Greco of Venice FL, as well as nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the Convent of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Avenue, Monday beginning at 4 p.m., concluding with a prayer service at 7 p.m., and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy. Interment is at St. Xavier Cemetery, Latrobe. Arrangements entrusted to the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Extra Mile Foundation, 603 Stanwix Street #348, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.