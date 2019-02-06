|
IRWIN ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" (HACKEL)
Age 85 of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James W. Irwin; loving mother of William (Ann) Irwin, Patricia (Michael) Germeyer, Rose (Cletus) Scalo, Deborah (Evan Adams) Irwin, Donna Lee Irwin and the late Joseph Irwin; beloved sister of Mary Lu (Ben) Dervis, Joseph (Judy) Hackel. Predeceased by five siblings; also survived by nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Betty loved her grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed Polkas, gardening and making perogies. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at WM. SLATER & SONS INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019