Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Mount Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH IRWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" (HACKEL) IRWIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" (HACKEL) IRWIN Obituary
IRWIN ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" (HACKEL)

Age 85 of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James W. Irwin; loving mother of William (Ann) Irwin, Patricia (Michael) Germeyer, Rose (Cletus) Scalo, Deborah (Evan Adams) Irwin, Donna Lee Irwin and the late Joseph Irwin; beloved sister of Mary Lu (Ben) Dervis, Joseph (Judy) Hackel. Predeceased by five siblings; also survived by nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Betty loved her grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed Polkas, gardening and making perogies. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at WM. SLATER & SONS INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial will be private to the family. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now