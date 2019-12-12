Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Malachy Church
ELIZABETH ANN MAY Obituary
MAY ELIZABETH ANN

89, of Baden, formerly of Kennedy Twp., passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late John M. May; sister of Marge Unferdorfer and the late Lou Monks; loving mother of Janet Proulx (Mike Brake), Carol Stenzel (Chuck Lutz), Regina Vasselo (Dom), John H. May (Dee Bobincheck) and Bob May; cherished grandmother of Phil Wuenstel (Katie), Dominick Vasselo (Robin), Nicole Woodard (Mike), Kristin Vasselo (Rod Kosciuszko), Brandon Stenzel (Aubrey), Ryan Stenzel, Shannon May, Johnnie May and Mikayla Sallese; great-grandmother of Tessa Vasselo, Preston Woodard, Jaxon Woodard, Airyana Parilla, Cora Wuenstel and Ava Stenzel. Betty was an avid bowler and enjoyed baking, reading and was a strong supporter of her community through the church and the Jr. Aid Society of OVGH. Betty's career included running her husband's auto parts business and she was employed by Westinghouse Nuclear Division. Family and friends may visit FRIDAY, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered SATURDAY at 1:00 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m., at St. Malachy Church. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
