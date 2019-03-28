Home

Of Monroeville, passed away on March 25, 2019. She was 90 years-old. Ann had been a resident of Monroeville for 50 years. She raised seven children and then worked for the Autism Society of Pittsburgh for over 10 years. Raised in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Ann attended Otterbein College for one year and then worked as an administrative assistant at Antioch College. She was curious, progressive, and loved reading newspapers. An avid walker, who possessed tremendous energy, she particularly enjoyed touring college campuses.   Additional interests included flowers, architectural design of homes, and watching college football. The Phipps Conservatory or a Tony Bennett concert were repeated destinations.  Ann was a loving mother and grandmother. She was very proud that all of her seven children graduated from college and that some achieved additional degrees. She loved her eight grandchildren and took a regular interest in their activities and pursuits.  Ann will be greatly missed by her family including: son, Scot Fugger (Jennifer Triscik); daughter, Stacy Fatale (Michael); son, Hunter Fugger (Lisa); daughter, Holly Pannullo (Jerry); daughter, Avril Donat (Ted); daughter, Carol Fugger (David Shifren); and daughter, Heather Fugger (Todd Gray); as well as her grandchildren, Kyle, Colin, and Allison Fugger; Emma, Victoria, and Christina Pannullo; and Madeleine and Lucas Donat. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her mother, Hazel; father, Leon; her brothers, John and Newton; and her aunt, Lila. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2 - 6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019.  She will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park, 990 Patton Street Extension, Monroeville.  In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
