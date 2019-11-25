Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Assumption
2510 Middle Rd.
Glenshaw,, PA
ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" SULLIVAN

ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY" SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN ELIZABETH ANN "BETTY"

Age 79, of Allison Park, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Betty grew up on Polish Hill in Pittsburgh. Daughter of the late John F. and Virginia (Rudzski) Jones, she was raised in a Polish household and was always been very proud of her Polish heritage. Betty is the beloved wife for 59 years of James Sullivan, Sr.; loving mother of Linda (James) Perneau, Karen (John) Aguiar, and James (Gwendolynn) Sullivan, Jr.; amazing grandmother "Nana" of Bradley James Sullivan, Caitlin Perneau, Riley Aguiar, Trent Aguiar, Ashley Sullivan, Brynn Sullivan, and James E. "Trey" Sullivan III; sister of Lorraine (Robert) Beers and the late Regis Jones and Tom Jones. Betty was a proud member of Oakmont Country Club since 1970. She fiercely loved her family and dear friends, Bingo, bowling, slot machines, Disney World and the Christmas holiday. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Mary's of the Assumption, 2510 Middle Rd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. The family requests that everyone please meet directly at the church for the 10 a.m. Mass. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
