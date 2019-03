WITMER ELIZABETH ANNE

Peacefully after years of fighting multiple illnesses, surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, Elizabeth Anne Witmer, age 61, of Ross Twp. Survived by husband, Jeffrey V. Witmer; children, John (Meggan) Charles Fleming of Canonsburg and Julie (Charley) Schweizer of Ross, and their father Charles Fleming of Ambridge; father, John and his wife Annie Smalstig of Ingomar; mother, Carol Slider of NC; brother, David (Susan) Smalstig of Kildeer, IL; mimi to Lucie and Anderson; niece, Sasha; and her beloved golden retriever, Rubin. Friends received Saturday 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, her wish would be to donate to any nonprofit animal rescue or shelter in her name, such as Paws across Pittsburgh. Beth will be deeply missed and we pray her huge heart will live on forever.