Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Concordia Lutheran Ministries
134 Marwood Road
Cabot , PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH SENULIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH B. SENULIS


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELIZABETH B. SENULIS Obituary
SENULIS ELIZABETH B.

Age 90, of Cabot, passed away on June 5, 2019, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born August 4, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of George C. Baker and Mathielda Stuve Baker. Betty worked as an assistant supervisor for the United States Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Company. She was a former member of Stanton Heights UM Church. Surviving are several nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John L. Senulis, in September, 1998. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Haven II Chapel at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, with Rev. Jack Hartman officiating. Private interment was in Allegheny Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cabot U.M. Church, PO Box 280 Cabot, PA 16023, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries Good Samaritan Endowment Fund, 148 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. Arrangements are entrusted to FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg. foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now