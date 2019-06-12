SENULIS ELIZABETH B.

Age 90, of Cabot, passed away on June 5, 2019, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born August 4, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of George C. Baker and Mathielda Stuve Baker. Betty worked as an assistant supervisor for the United States Fidelity and Guaranty Insurance Company. She was a former member of Stanton Heights UM Church. Surviving are several nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, John L. Senulis, in September, 1998. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at the Haven II Chapel at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, with Rev. Jack Hartman officiating. Private interment was in Allegheny Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cabot U.M. Church, PO Box 280 Cabot, PA 16023, or Concordia Lutheran Ministries Good Samaritan Endowment Fund, 148 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. Arrangements are entrusted to FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC., Saxonburg. foxfuneralhomeinc.com.