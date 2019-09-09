|
SULLIVAN ELIZABETH B. "LIZ"
Age 84, of Allegheny Twp., formerly of Penn Hills, on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Regis William Sullivan, Jr.; mother of Kathie (Jerry) Tennant, Janet (the late George) Getsy, Linda (Gary) Melvin, Regis (Fran) Sullivan, III., Dennis (Bonnie) Sullivan, and Michael (Sandy) Sullivan; grandmother of 13; step-grandmother of two; great-Go-Go of 17; step-great-grandmother of one; great-great-Go-Go of one; also survived by nieces and nephews. She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and playing bingo. Friends received, Monday, 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday, 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 10 a.m. in St. Susanna Parish. Entombment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019