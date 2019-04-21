Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
For more information about
ELIZABETH BARNGROVER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BARNGROVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GRIENEISEN) BARNGROVER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GRIENEISEN) BARNGROVER Obituary
BARNGROVER ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GRIENEISEN)

Age 91, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Wife of the late William W. Barngrover; loving mother of Darlene Rose Barngrover of Ross Township; sister of Alice Armany of Glenshaw, Imelda Schaffer of Roanoke, VA and preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters; also she is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian's Church, Siebert Road. Burial will follow in St. Mary's of the Assumption Parish Cemetery, Middle Road. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to Brother's Brother Foundation.  Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now