BARNGROVER ELIZABETH "BETTY" (GRIENEISEN)

Age 91, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Wife of the late William W. Barngrover; loving mother of Darlene Rose Barngrover of Ross Township; sister of Alice Armany of Glenshaw, Imelda Schaffer of Roanoke, VA and preceded in death by three brothers and six sisters; also she is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian's Church, Siebert Road. Burial will follow in St. Mary's of the Assumption Parish Cemetery, Middle Road. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to Brother's Brother Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com