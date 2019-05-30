BIGOS ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Age 96, currently of Penn Hills where she was residing with her daughter, formerly of Braddock and Swissvale, peacefully at home, as she wished, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Augustine "Gus" Bigos; loving mother of Kathy Power and Tony (Darlene) Bigos; grandmother of George Power, Amanda Power, and Lindsay Bigos; sister of Andrew Matvya and the late Stephen, Frank, Joseph, Theodore, Edward, Clarence Matvya, and Cecelia Dennler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Betty was a devoted and faithful Catholic having been an active member at several churches including St. Barnabas, Madonna del Castello, and St. Gerard Majella Parishes. She will be dearly remembered as a dedicated, prayerful woman and always looking for the opportunity to teach anyone Slovak. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10 a.m. in St. Gerard Majella Church. Interment in All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.