BZOREK ELIZABETH

Elizabeth Bzorek, 87, of Harwick, passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020. She was born October 14, 1932, in Curtisville #2 to her late parents, Joseph and Mary Piter Bibri and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Bzorek graduated from Springdale High School in 1950. She worked for General Motors as a secretary until her retirement and later drove a school bus for 18 years. Liz was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and lifetime member of The Acme Slovenian Club and of the PNA. She enjoyed playing her button box for the Logans Ferry Button Box Club as well as on occasion with the The Jack Tady Polka Band and listening to Polish and Slovenian music. Elizabeth also liked to travel on family trips to Wild Wood, NJ, and especially to Europe with her late husband, Frank. Liz and Frank are once again joyfully dancing to their beloved polkas and waltzes. Surviving her are: loving son, Frank (Diane) Bzorek of Cheswick; special loving cousin, Mary Hrobak of Lower Burrell; Sisters-in-law, Esther Bibri of West Deer and Ann Stack of FL; her loving godchild, Lynette Revill (John) Longerini of FL; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2016; one sister, Stella Puz; and three brothers, Frank, Louis and Alex Bibri. A special thank you to everyone at Concordia in Cabot who took such good care of Liz. Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1607 Pgh. St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday the 11th in Our Lady of Victory Church with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Memphis, TN 38105. www.jarviefuneralhome.com