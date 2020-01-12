|
MULKERIN ELIZABETH C. (TAYLOR)
Elizabeth C. (Taylor) Mulkerin, age 82 of Wexford, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Charles & Elizabeth Taylor. Loving mother of Don (Glenda) Mulkerin, Colleen (James) Medwid, Timothy (Lisa) Mulkerin and Joseph (Alison) Digit; grandmother of Ashley, Rianna, Taylor, Mary, Meghan and Jenna; great-grandmother of Ronin, Ryston, Raylen, Isabella & Liam; sister of Mary (Robert) Welte; predeceased sister Jane (James) Styslinger. She was a 1955 graduate of St. James High School, 1957 graduate of Robert Morris and a dedicated homemaker for her family. She was blessed with artistic abilities that included ceramics and painting. Devout faith guided her life. Family and friends will be received Saturday January 18 from 9-10:45 a.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, PA 15143. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Saints John & Paul Catholic Parish, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, PA at 11 a.m. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020