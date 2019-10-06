Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH CASHMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH (WELSH) CASHMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH (WELSH) CASHMER Obituary
CASHMER ELIZABETH (WELSH)

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, of Churchill, formerly of Edgewood, age 89. Wife of the late Nelson G. Cashmer; loving mother of Beverly Cohen and her husband, Andrew of Upper Gwynedd, PA, Deborah Downer of Belmont, N.C., Monica Fisher and her husband, Tim, of Churchill, and Stephen Cashmer and his wife, Cindi, of Mt. Laurel, NJ; dear grandmother of Robbie and his wife, Janel, Rachael and her husband, Michael, Matthew, Nelson and Jake; great-grandmother of Riley, Benjamin, Katelyn and Reed; sister of the late Thomas and Marty Welsh; dear companion of the late A.J. Vergona. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church on Monday morning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Betty's memory to Meals for Friends, 1229 Jefferson Heights. Pittsburgh, PA 15235 www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now