CASHMER ELIZABETH (WELSH)
On Thursday, October 3, 2019, of Churchill, formerly of Edgewood, age 89. Wife of the late Nelson G. Cashmer; loving mother of Beverly Cohen and her husband, Andrew of Upper Gwynedd, PA, Deborah Downer of Belmont, N.C., Monica Fisher and her husband, Tim, of Churchill, and Stephen Cashmer and his wife, Cindi, of Mt. Laurel, NJ; dear grandmother of Robbie and his wife, Janel, Rachael and her husband, Michael, Matthew, Nelson and Jake; great-grandmother of Riley, Benjamin, Katelyn and Reed; sister of the late Thomas and Marty Welsh; dear companion of the late A.J. Vergona. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church on Monday morning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Betty's memory to Meals for Friends, 1229 Jefferson Heights. Pittsburgh, PA 15235 www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019