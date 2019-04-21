Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH CHESNOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (MERC) CHESNOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH "BETTY" (MERC) CHESNOS Obituary
CHESNOS ELIZABETH "BETTY" (MERC)

Age 100, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Donora, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Camilla Merc of Donora, PA; she was preceded in death by her husband, Al Chesnos.  Loving mother of Ronald Chesnos and Richard (Joanne) Chesnos; she was a devoted grandmother to Kim (Domenic) Sandifer, Kris (Christian) McIntosh, Maria Chesnos, and Sara Chesnos; great-grandmother of four; she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Merc; and her sister, Mary Ducoli; she has many loving nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. Elizabeth found much happiness at her second home, Baptist Homes, where she enjoyed numerous activities, especially Wii bowling. She was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, where she was a member of the Elda Guild and a playground mom. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from  6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 23, 2019,  from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.,  in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, Whitehall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to Baptist Home Society, baptisthomes.org/give.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now