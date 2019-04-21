CHESNOS ELIZABETH "BETTY" (MERC)

Age 100, of Mt. Lebanon, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Elizabeth was born in Donora, PA, daughter of the late Paul and Camilla Merc of Donora, PA; she was preceded in death by her husband, Al Chesnos. Loving mother of Ronald Chesnos and Richard (Joanne) Chesnos; she was a devoted grandmother to Kim (Domenic) Sandifer, Kris (Christian) McIntosh, Maria Chesnos, and Sara Chesnos; great-grandmother of four; she was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Merc; and her sister, Mary Ducoli; she has many loving nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. Elizabeth found much happiness at her second home, Baptist Homes, where she enjoyed numerous activities, especially Wii bowling. She was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, where she was a member of the Elda Guild and a playground mom. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, Whitehall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in her memory to Baptist Home Society, baptisthomes.org/give. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.