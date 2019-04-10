CUTRUZZULA ELIZABETH "BETTY"

Went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 25, 2019. She was 86 years old, from East Liberty and Penn Hills. She is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Felix Cutruzzula, Jr.; her two children, Cathy Campbell, Kent, OH, and Jeff Cutruzzula (Paula), Charlottesville, VA; four grandchildren, Greg Snyder (Beth), Ravenna, OH, Matt Snyder (Gretchen), Kent, OH, Todd Cutruzzula, Charlottesville, VA, Lauren Cutruzzula-Piotrowska (Natalia), Towson, MD; and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Peg Kendle, Penn Hills, PA, and Bill Freeman, Plum Borough, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dorothy Freeman. Betty was a career bookkeeper and retired from Delta International Machinery. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Elizabeth's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019, 3 p.m., at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, 12106 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church, 12106 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235, (412-793-0227), www.mthopepcusa.org. A special "thank you" from the family to the staff at Harbor Assisted Living and Bridges Hospice, for their outstanding and compassionate care. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com