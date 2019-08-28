|
|
GILLILAND ELIZABETH D.
On Monday, August 26, 2019, Elizabeth "Betty" D. Gilliland, 81, of Mars and formerly of Bellevue passed away. Lifelong, loyal friend of the late Dale A. Gilliland; loving mother of Virginia G. "Ginny" (Phil) Petraglia of Gibsonia, Ruthie G. (Mark) Riethmuller of Hampton Twp. and Suzanne Gilliland of Bellevue; grandmother of Daniel G. Reithmuller and fiancé Luisa Burgess and Douglas S. Reithmuller; also survived by her three grand-dogs, Clover, Bettie and Flossie. Born on May 24, 1938 in Pittsburgh, PA to William Howell and Grace Elizabeth "Libby" Douglas. A 1956 graduate of Winchester-Thurston and a 1960 graduate of Lake Erie College in Painsville, OH. Betty taught elementary education in Avonworth and Sewickley Academy. Following her retirement from the Academy, she pursued a career as a home companion/aide for various agencies in the Pittsburgh area. She was an active member at Riverview United Presbyterian Church in Observatory Hill where she served as an elder, deacon and Sunday school teacher. Friends received Friday August 30th 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, where a funeral service will be held Saturday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shepherd's Door, 563 Lincoln Ave. Pgh, PA 15202. www.simonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019